Farmer’s Market Promoted by the State

There is now a place to search on the internet listing places people can buy food directly from producers in Illinois.

The local directory is through Market Maker.

Illinois Farm Bureau associate director of food systems development Raghela Scavuzzo says this saves a lot of work.

She says this keeps people from searching all over the web, using passwords and different websites for find what they need.

Scavuzzo says the listing is fair and equitable.

It is a equal footing platform, and designed to boost products from local food producers.

The Farmers Market at the Pathway Plaza opens the first weekend in May.

Scavuzzo says the listing can be found at il.foodmarketmaker.com.

