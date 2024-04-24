Farmingdale Elementary Teacher Receives Fulbright Grant to Travel to Ecuador

A Jacksonville resident was the recent recipient of a grant to study abroad.

Farmingdale Elementary School Music Teacher Amanda Cox has been named a Fulbright-Hays Group Project Abroad grant recipient.

The program is administered through the U.S. Department of Education and provides grants to support overseas projects in training, research, and curriculum development in modern foreign languages and area studies for teachers, students, and faculty engaged in a common endeavor. Projects may include short-term seminars, curriculum development, group research or study, or advanced intensive language programs.

Cox will be traveling throughout Ecuador with stops in Cuenca, Saraguro, and The Amazon for 4 weeks and will work alongside current and future educators to continue to improve her language and cultural skills in partnership with the University of Cuenca in Ecuador.

Upon returning to her classroom in the US, she will share her stories of international exchange, as well as lesson plans developed during her travels which will be designed to highlight the music, dance, and culture of Ecuador.