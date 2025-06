By Gary Scott on June 26, 2025 at 9:38am

Jacksonville High School has a new head girls’ basketball coach.

The school board last night hired Dave Farris.

Farris takes over for Steven Brannan, who coached for two years at JHS. His record was 6 and 53.

Brannan resigned in May of this year.

Farris has coaching experience at Girard, SHG and Auburn. He spent 18 years as Auburn head girls’ basketball coach.

Farris had a record of 269 and 256.