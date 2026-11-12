FASFA Help at Lincoln Land

Lincoln Land community College will host a FASFA Completion event four times in the next 6 months.
FASFA stands for Federal Student Aid.
The events are designed to help parents and students with questions about FASFA.
The first event is next Wednesday, the 18th from 2 to 5:30.
Registration is not required, but families may make a 30 minute appointment by going online at www.llcc.edu/jacksonville.
Families can also call at 243-6699. All events will be held on the north side of the square at LLCC.
Events are also scheduled for January 27th, February 24th and April 14th.