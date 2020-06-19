Fast Stop In Murrayville Burglarized, Authorities Seeking Suspects

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crimestoppers and Morgan County Sheriff’s Department are seeking information on two individuals who burglarized a Murrayville convenience store. Two suspects, one female and another possible female, burglarized the Fast Stop in Murrayville in the 100 block of Main Street between the 2:45AM & 3AM on June 5th.

Crimestoppers has posted three videos of the two individuals kicking in a window and making entry into the north side of the building. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said that the individuals made off with an undetermined amount of merchandise. In one in-store video, a thin-built female can be seen taking several packages of cigarettes above the counter. She appears to be wearing a hair covering, white shorts, a black tank top, a black purse, and white slippers or sandals. The second individual is a gray or off-colored hooded sweatshirt that conceals their face and black pants.

Both individuals can be seen in the video leaving the premises southbound on foot. The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit an anonymous tip online at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.