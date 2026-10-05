Fatal Accident Claims life of Winchester Man in Pike County

By Gary Scott on October 5, 2026 at 5:21pm

The Pike County sheriff’s department is reporting a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred at the end of last month on Illinois 106.

Pike County sheriff David Greenwood says the accident occurred last Wednesday, and claimed the life of 35-year-old Cory Dobson of Winchester.

Greenwood says the accident happened on Illinois 106 at 430 Lane in the Newburg township in Pike County.

He says Dobson was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Law enforcement personnel and a nurse passerby tried lifesaving measures, but to no avail.

State police and Pike County deputies are investigating the accident.