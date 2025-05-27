Fatal Accident-More Details

By Gary Scott on May 27, 2025 at 11:46am

We now have a clearer picture of how a fatal accident at route 67 and the Winchester-Woodson blacktop happened last Saturday.

State police say a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on the blacktop, and a 2020 Chevy pick up was southbound on 67 when the car came into the intersection, striking the pick up.

Pronounced dead at the scene were passengers in the car…18-year-old Jeremy Davidsmeyer, and 17-year-old Joel Noble. They were identified by the Morgan County coroner’s office. Davidsmeyer was a senior at Pittsfield High School and Noble a junior there.

The driver of the car was identified as an 18-year-old from Pittsfield. The driver and a third passenger in the car..identified only as a 19-year-old from Pleasant Hill, were both flown to Springfield with serious injuries.

Also injured were the driver of the pick up, a 23-year-old from Woodson, and a 21-year-old passenger from Jacksonville. Police say they were taken by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

Police have not released any other names.

The accident occurred about 2:15 Saturday and weather was not believed to be an issue.

Route 67 was closed to traffic until minutes after 8 Saturday night.