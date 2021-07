By Benjamin Cox on July 19, 2021 at 7:48am

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in western Sangamon County.

WMAY reports that a 38 year old man was alone in a vehicle that crashed just before midnight Saturday on Watts Road, just south of Pleasant Plains. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Allmon says an autopsy is scheduled for today.