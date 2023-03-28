Fatal Crash Occurs on Illinois Route 106 West of Winchester

One person is deceased after a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 106 just west of Winchester.

Preliminary reports from the Illinois State Police indicate that one vehicle was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 106 at Old U.S. Route 36 just west of Winchester at 6:26AM. At the same time, another vehicle was traveling eastbound in the opposite lane.

According to the report, for unknown reasons, the first vehicle crossed the center line and struck the eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the westbound vehicle refused medical attention at the scene.

Illinois Route 106 was shut down in both directions until 11:45AM while clean up and investigation occurred.

No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated.