Fatal Fire Occurs in Winchester

By Benjamin Cox on February 8, 2024 at 7:22am

The Winchester Fire Department is said to be on the scene of a house fire this morning in Winchester.

According to preliminary reports, a call for a structure fire went out about 2AM for a two-story residence at 134 South Mechanic Street.

The fire is currently out at this time, but Winchester Fire Department officials are on scene to suppress any potential hot spots. The home is considered to be a complete loss. A fatality has been confirmed in the incident.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Scott County Coroner’s Office have also been called to the scene to investigate.

This story will be updated.