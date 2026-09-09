Fatal Stabbing Trial to begin Sept. 22, State Argues Against Defense’s Expert Witness

By Benjamin Cox on September 9, 2026 at 10:59am

A South Jacksonville man accused of killing a woman in a 2024 stabbing is asking a judge to allow expert testimony about his mental state as his trial approaches.

45-year-old Joshua E. Jones is charged with nine felonies, including three counts of first-degree murder, in the stabbing death of 33-year-old Kathryn D. Patton Scott.

Scott was found dead inside a van in the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue in Jacksonville in July of 2024. Authorities said she had been stabbed 27 times.

Jones and Scott were said to have been in a romantic relationship.

Jones’ defense attorneys now want to call James T. O’Donnell, a pharmacology professor at Rush University Medical Center, as an expert witness.

According to a report by the Journal Courier last week, a prepared report for the defense indicates that Jones’ heavy methamphetamine use at the time of the killing caused an acute psychotic state that left him unable to form the intent required for first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say proving intent is a key part of the murder charges and are challenging the defense request. The defense is also seeking to preclude any of Jones’ previous criminal convictions from being heard by the court during the trial.

Jones’ jury trial is currently scheduled to begin September 22nd in Morgan County.