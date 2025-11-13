Father Joe Recovering

By Gary Scott on November 13, 2025 at 6:21am

The leader of the Jacksonville Catholic Church has had a setback after heart surgery.

Father Joe Ring leads the Our Saviour Catholic Church on East State.

He underwent surgery to place stints in his aorta Halloween Day, and the surgery was considered a success.

Father Joe returned to the Our Saviour Rectory after he was discharged on the fifth.

But, he returned to St Louis last weekend, after suffering an aneurysm within his chest cavity.

Messages to the church membership indicate he had two more operations over the weekend, and as of Monday, was listed in guarded condition. His recovery period will probably extend through the end of the year.

Our Saviour held a school mass today in which prayers were offered for Father Joe.

Meanwhile, the other priest at Our Saviour, Father Zach Patibandla, is also recovering from heart surgery. He is recovering in Jerseyville, and is expected back before the end of the year.