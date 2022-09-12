Faulty Sensor to Blame After Fire Alarm Causes JHS to Evacuate Monday Afternoon

Students and staff at Jacksonville High School had to evacuate the building early this afternoon.

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the school at approximately 1:30 pm.

According to communications from District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek, fire department officials inspected the building and it was determined that the alarm alerted due to a faulty sensor.

Ptacek emailed parents about the issue at 1:47 pm and said that all students and staff had been evacuated and were safe. He says the district is working on replacing the sensor so the system could be reset.

Students and staff were cleared to return to the building just before 2:00 pm.