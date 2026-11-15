FB/VB Saturday Scores

By Gary Scott on November 15, 2026 at 7:00am

Brown County 28-Camp Point 6

Calhoun 38-Arthur Lovington 16 Calhoun plays Brown County next weekend in the semi finals

Williamsville 37-Monticello 23

SHG 42-Centralia 14

Rochester 68-Highland 42 SHG and Rochester Meet next weekend in the semi finals

Nazareth 62-Quincy 21

VB STATE Tournament

Rochester 4th in 2A after losing to Richmond Burton

Athens 2nd in 1A after falling to Sotckton

Illinois College loses to Central College in the Bill Merris Tournament Finals 103-101

IC football team downs Beloit on Senior Day 29-0

IC women defeat Westminster in finals of Tournament there 87-39