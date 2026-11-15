FB/VB Saturday Scores

Brown County 28-Camp Point 6
Calhoun 38-Arthur Lovington 16 Calhoun plays Brown County next weekend in the semi finals
Williamsville 37-Monticello 23
SHG 42-Centralia 14
Rochester 68-Highland 42 SHG and Rochester Meet next weekend in the semi finals
Nazareth 62-Quincy 21
VB STATE Tournament
Rochester 4th in 2A after losing to Richmond Burton
Athens 2nd in 1A after falling to Sotckton
Illinois College loses to Central College in the Bill Merris Tournament Finals 103-101
IC football team downs Beloit on Senior Day 29-0
IC women defeat Westminster in finals of Tournament there 87-39