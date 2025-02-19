FBI Conducts SWAT Operation in Jacksonville

Members of an FBI SWAT team conducted a raid early this morning on the west side of Jacksonville.

Listeners to WLDS News alerted the station of a raid that occurred off of West Morton Avenue on Westgate Avenue around 6:45 this morning. A submitted video showed approximately 6 SWAT Team members entering a home after opening the front door to a residence. The nature of the raid is not known.

FBI Spokesperson Rebecca Cramblit confirmed that the FBI was conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activities” in Jacksonville this morning. She said there is no imminent threat to the public, but no other information could be revealed. All further inquiries have been forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District federal court of Illinois.