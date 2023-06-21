FBI Presence at Former Hobby Horse Building

FBI agents and Jacksonville Police are currently stationed at a commercial building in the northeast end of the city. The agents and officers have been focused on the Northland Plaza of Jacksonville, located at 600 North Clay Avenue.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Springfield confirmed to WLDS this morning, that FBI agents are on the scene conducting court-authorized activity at this time.

Jacksonville Police Officials say officers on scene are there to provide resource support only.

Both the FBI Springfield and Jacksonville Police say that no further details would be provided at this time.

The building was the longtime home of Hobby Horse Daycare Center before being converted into the multi-use space that in recent years included the Fresh Start Convenience Store and Fresh Start Rehabilitation and Correctional Services.

This is a developing story. WLDS News will bring you more information if and when it becomes available.