FBI Seeking Help For Missing Nauvoo Teen

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Illinois teen.

14 year old Addison Windbigler of Nauvoo traveled to Keokuk, Iowa on December 13th and was last seen in that city on the following day.

She is a white female with a tan complexion who stands approximately 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a pierced septum and a pierced left nostril along with pierced ears.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Omaha, Nebraska Field Office at (402) 493-8688. You may also contact the Springfield, Illinois FBI Field Office at (217) 522-9675.

Information may also be given to Lee County, Iowa Crime Stoppers at 319-795-3154 or through the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300. Tips directed through Crime Stoppers leading to Addison’s location may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.