FBI Seeking Tips on Peru Teen Abduction

The Illinois FBI field office is seeking the public’s help in attempting to find a kidnapped teen.

A teen girl is believed to have been kidnapped near the the intersection of Plum and 7th St. in Peru, Illinois at approximately 5 o’clock this morning. Multiple witnesses reported seeing two men forcing a girl, between 14-16 years-old, into a white pick-up truck or SUV with a topper. The witnesses said the young girl could be heard yelling and screaming. According to the City of Peru Police Department, physical evidence was collected from the scene indicating the victim was taken against her will.

Further descriptions of the suspect or the teen girl have not been released.

The media advisory is out of the Chicago field office, but the suspects are believed to be traveling south into the Springfield Field Office. Their current direction of travel is unknown beyond that information.

Peru Police officials are asking the public to to call the FBI immediately with tips that may help identify the kidnappers or the victim at 312-421-6700 or directly to the Peru Police at 815-223-2151.