FBI-Springfield issues alert for alleged gang enforcer

The Springfield FBI field office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged armed habitual criminal with gang ties that may pass through the area.

Dontay R. Moore, Jr., 35, is allegedly a local member of, and a high-ranking violent enforcer for, the Lundy Mob gang in Southern Illinois. He is allegedly linked to violent assaults, weapons trafficking, and narcotics distribution. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Moore, Jr. on May 21 in the United States District Court, Southern District of Illinois in East St. Louis after he was charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun. Moore is wanted by St. Louis, Missouri Police after linking him to a drive-by shooting in downtown St. Louis on June 7. Moore and associate were allegedly firing guns while hanging out of a car.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Moore. Moore who also goes by Dontay Remon Moore, Dontay R. Moore, Dontay Remon Moore, Jr., Deonta L. Cooper, Deonte L. Cooper stands 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He is a black male with black hair that can either be in dreadlocks or in corn rows. He is multiple tattoos including a broken heart on the front of his neck and a small heart under his right eye. He sometimes has a pencil mustache over his top lip.

The FBI says that Moore should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the FBI’s Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or leave a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.