FBI Targets Asian Massage Parlors in Springfield Over Alleged Illegal Activities

A group of Springfield residents connected to Asian massage parlors in the city are under investigation by the FBI for allegations of human trafficking, prostitution and schemes to gain citizenship benefits for immigrants through sham marriages to Americans.

The Illinois Times reports that 60-year old Gregory L. Fraase was arrested by the the U.S. Marshal Service and spent four days in the Macon County Jail before being released on his own recognizance on February 8th. However, it’s unclear whether Fraase has been charged with any crimes in connection with the investigation.

The Springfield FBI field office, and the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois did not respond to the Illinois Times’ inquiries for comments.

According to the report, Fraase represented Seven Carpenters LLC when the Springfield-based organization sought and obtained zoning approval from Springfield officials in fall 2021 for a zoning reclassification at 1560 Wabash Avenue to allow for a tattoo shop and a massage establishment now operating as Jade Spa. Jade Spa was one of several Asian massage establishments raided by the FBI in early February, according to an anonymous source talking to the Illinois Times.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information once it is available.