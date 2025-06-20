FC Tournament Still on This Weekend

One of the co-owners of the Future Champions Complex says she has been overwhelmed by the amount of help over the last couple of days.

Future Champions was hit by a tornado that passed through the northwest corner of Jacksonville Wednesday.

Kristin Jamison says much of the debris that blew across the diamonds has been cleaned up. And she and husband Adam were blown away by the assistance.

She counted over 300 volunteers who used side by sides, UTVs and trucks to help repair fencing, remove debris, and clean up the grounds.

And, she says the baseball and softball tournaments will be held in Jacksonville this weekend. Just not a Future Champions.

Jamison says they considered canceling, but decided against it because of the tremendous economic impact the tournament has on the Jacksonville community.

She says they will use diamonds from the Jacksonville Area Baseball, Illinois College, Jacksonville High School, Routt Catholic, and the YMCA.

Fifty teams are in Jacksonville to play at 9 and under, 13 and under and 15 and under baseball tournaments, plus 12U, 14U, 16U and 18 U softball competition.