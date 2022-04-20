FDA Investigating Illnesses Linked to Lucky Charms Cereal

A popular General Mills breakfast cereal is under investigation by the federal government.

You may want to let Lucky the leprechaun keep his Lucky Charms. The FDA said Monday that it was looking into reports of thousands of people becoming ill with gastrointestinal problems after eating the “magically delicious” treat.

According to the New York Times, more than 3,000 people submitted reports on iwaspoisoned.com after consuming the cereal. Several reports on the site detailed bouts of diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain and vomiting after consumption. The F.D.A. said in a statement yesterday that it had received more than 100 submissions related to Lucky Charms this year through its own reporting system for adverse events and product complaints.

A spokesperson for General Mills said Monday that internal investigations had “not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms.” The cereal’s Twitter account also shared similar messages Monday. General Mills has encouraged consumers to share their concerns directly with the company.