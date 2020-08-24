FDA Issues Recall on Peaches Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

The FDA is recalling certain brands of peaches, after linking them to a salmonella outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration announced today a nationwide recall of Prima Wawona supplied or packed bagged and bulk or loose whole peaches after the CDC reported epidemiologic evidence indicating that peaches are the likely source of a salmonella outbreak.

As of August 19, 2020, the CDC is reporting a total of 68 cases of salmonella across nine states. The FDA’s investigation to identify a source of contamination is ongoing.

Retailers that received the recall product from Prima Wawona include ALDI, Walmart, Target and Kroger among others. The recall has been issued though the various retailers in specific areas that include Illinois, Eastern Missouri and Iowa.

FDA officials say consumers who cannot remember when they purchased peaches supplied by Prima Wawona should throw them away. Consumers who purchased loose peaches prior to August 3, 2020 and don’t know if they are from Prima Wawona should throw them away.

The FDA Recall can be found at the following link:

https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-enteritidis-peaches-august-2020?utm_campaign=Outbreak_Peaches_08222020&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua