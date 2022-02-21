FDA Recalls Brut, Sure Aerosol Deodorants For Cancer-Causing Agent

By Benjamin Cox on February 21, 2022 at 5:58pm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled two popular aerosol deodorants after a carcinogen has been found inside the cans.

Connecticut-based HRB Brands issued a voluntary recall on Wednesday of four types of Brut deodorant sprays and two types of Sure antiperspirant sprays.

Officials are concerned about the presence of the chemical benzene. It is not an ingredient in the products but unexpected levels of cancer-causing substance were discovered in the propellant used for the spray cans.

The recalled items have an expiration date of on or before August 2023. The FDA advises people with the products to throw them away.

Retailers are being notified of the recall, and consumers with questions can contact TCP HOT Acquisition LLC by calling 866-615-0976 Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST or visit https://www.brutsurerecall2022.com to request a refund.

Symptoms of benzene poisoning include the following:

  • Drowsiness
  • Dizziness
  • Rapid or irregular heartbeat
  • Headaches
  • Tremors
  • Confusion
  • Unconsciousness

The recalled products are:

BrandProduct DescriptionUPCExpiration Date
BrutClassic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 4oz00827755070085On or Before
August 2023
BrutClassic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz00827755070108
On or Before
August 2023
BrutClassic Deodorant Aerosol, 154g00827755070177
On or Before
August 2023
BrutClassic Deodorant Aerosol, 10oz00827755070047
On or Before
August 2023
SureRegular Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz00883484002025
On or Before
August 2023
SureUnscented Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz00883484002278On or Before
August 2023