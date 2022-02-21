FDA Recalls Brut, Sure Aerosol Deodorants For Cancer-Causing Agent

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled two popular aerosol deodorants after a carcinogen has been found inside the cans.

Connecticut-based HRB Brands issued a voluntary recall on Wednesday of four types of Brut deodorant sprays and two types of Sure antiperspirant sprays.

Officials are concerned about the presence of the chemical benzene. It is not an ingredient in the products but unexpected levels of cancer-causing substance were discovered in the propellant used for the spray cans.

The recalled items have an expiration date of on or before August 2023. The FDA advises people with the products to throw them away.

Retailers are being notified of the recall, and consumers with questions can contact TCP HOT Acquisition LLC by calling 866-615-0976 Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST or visit https://www.brutsurerecall2022.com to request a refund.

Symptoms of benzene poisoning include the following:

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Headaches

Tremors

Confusion

Unconsciousness

The recalled products are:

Brand Product Description UPC Expiration Date Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 4oz 00827755070085 On or Before

August 2023 Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz 00827755070108

On or Before

August 2023 Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 154g 00827755070177

On or Before

August 2023 Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 10oz 00827755070047

On or Before

August 2023 Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz 00883484002025

On or Before

August 2023 Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz 00883484002278 On or Before

August 2023