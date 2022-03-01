February Weather

By Gary Scott on March 1, 2022 at 10:01am

A cold and snowy February kept the ground wet, and may have set up a soggy March.

The temperature ran about 3 degree cooler than normal last month. We averaged just over 27 degrees

which is about 3 degrees colder than normal.

A typical high last month was 38, and a low at night just under 16.

Readings ranged from a high of 61 on the 22nd, to a low of 4 below in the early morning hours of the 6th.

The mercury topped 50 degrees five times, and fell to single digits or lower just three times. Just once, the mercury dipped below zero.

Snowfall was significant last month. The official total here was 12-point-4 inches. The record for February is 15 and a half inches. Normal snowfall for February is just under 5 inches.

It was the snowiest February since 2015, when Jacksonville was hit with 13 inches.

Precipitation was also up last month. The three inch precipitation total was well above the 1 and two thirds inches we normally get.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer of the National Weather Service.