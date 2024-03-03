February Weather

By Gary Scott on March 3, 2024 at 6:46am

A near record setting temperature last month will make February of 2024 one of the warmest Februarys ever in Jacksonville.

The average reading was 40 and a half degrees. That’s 10 degree hotter than normal.

A typical high last month was 54, and a low 27. We set record high readings on the 2nd, 22nd, 27th and 28th.

The top reading of 81 was reached on Tuesday. That is the highest temperature reading ever, in February for Jacksonville in recorded history.

There were 10 days of 60 or better readings. And, just one night of a single digit reading…7 degrees on the 17th.

It was the hottest February here since 1954…when the average reading was 42-point 3 degrees.

It was also drier than normal. We were just short of a third of an inch. That’s a full inch and a third short of normal. And, snowfall, which came in one 24 period..was 4 inches. The snowfall fell on the 16th and 17th.

Long term average snowfalls for February usually hit over 4 and a half inches.

WLDS-WEAI has National Weather Service records dating back to 1927.