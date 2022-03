By Benjamin Cox on February 28, 2022 at 8:41pm

This month’s winter storms had an impact on the state’s blood supply.

ImpactLife says the need for blood donors is urgent. The supply for all blood types are at less than 3 days, and even lower for Type O red blood cells and platelets of all blood types.

ImpactLife says that the winter storms caused numerous blood drives to be canceled as recently as last week.

To schedule appointments for donation, call (800) 747-5401, online at www.bloodcenter.org, or by using the blood center’s mobile app.