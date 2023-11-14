Federal Agencies Seeking Info on Fugitive Related to Drug Trafficking Investigation

Multiple local, county, state, and federal agencies are looking for a Springfield man wanted in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 36-year old Jessie R. Bates of Springfield. The reward of up to $5,000 is for the positive identification, location and apprehension of Bates.

Bates is a black male, with short black hair, brown eyes, and short facial hair.

The ATF is working collaboratively on the investigation with the Springfield Police Department, the Decatur Police Department, the Sangamon Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, U. S. Marshals Service, FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

Bates was wanted in 2020 for shooting at police during a traffic stop in Springfield. Bates should be considered armed & dangerous.

People with information regarding Bates’ whereabouts are urged to contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov or submit an anonymous tip through the “ReportIt” app, available for Android and iPhone. When reporting, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up if a reward is sought.