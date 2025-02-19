Federal Arrest Warrant Reveals Source of FBI Raid in Jacksonville

Information has come to light on an FBI raid conducted early this morning off of South Westgate Avenue in Jacksonville.

Members of an FBI swat team entered a home at 542 South Westgate Avenue and took one man into custody on a federal State of Michigan arrest warrant.

According to federal charging documents, 24-year old Hart L. Buckley of the 500 block of South Westgate Avenue was arrested for coercion and enticement of a minor and transportation of a minor.

On January 26th, parents of a 15-year old minor reported to law enforcement that their son was missing from their home in Wyoming, Michigan. After accessing the juvenile’s cellphone, the minor’s parents were able to review information including messages on the messaging application Discord. The parents located a long text message exchange with a screen name that the federal investigators were later able to link to Buckley. The text messages promised acts of mutual sexual interest between the minor and Buckley’s alleged screen name, and that the two of them should meet at the Wyoming, Michigan library. The message exchange also showed nude photographs and videos exchanged between the two.

Law enforcement say in the arrest warrant that by using databases and technology they were able to link the exchange to a phone number registered to Buckley’s home address in Jacksonville. Surveillance videos in Wyoming, Michigan showed the minor entering a vehicle and leaving the area presumably with Buckley. Law enforcement was able to use GPS technology to track Buckley’s phone to the Hampton Inn in Jacksonville, where the minor was located with Buckley on the evening of January 27th.

According to the arrest warrant documents, the online relationship had been ongoing for approximately 3 years prior to the January incident. Buckley’s arrest warrant was authorized by the Central Illinois federal court on Tuesday of last week. Buckley is currently in custody of the FBI.