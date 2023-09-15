Federal Judge: Mouser Deemed “Threat,” Being Detained After X Posts Draw Secret Service Attention

A Jacksonville man arrested at the end of last month by federal authorities for allegedly making threats online against President Joe Biden and others has been denied pretrial release after a federal judge agreed with prosecutors saying he posed a threat to the community.

39-year old Anthony R. Mouser of Jacksonville was arrested August 29th based upon posts he made on X (formerly known as Twitter) involving alleged threats against President Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State and First Lady Hilary Clinton.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen McNaught originally set bail at $10,000, but prosecutors objected to the idea, contending that Mouser posed a threat to law enforcement and the public if he were to be released based upon separate posts.

U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless agreed with prosecutors and ruled Friday that it was proven “no set of release conditions or combination of conditions can reasonably guarantee the community’s safety” if Mouser were to be released, according to federal court documents. The ruling also referenced a post Mouser made after he was visited at his residence by members of the Secret Service and the Jacksonville Police Department. Mouser reportedly posted he would “not go quietly” if he were visited again and that Mouser alluded that he would be better armed than Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot August 9th in Provo, Utah after FBI agents attempted to serve a search warrant.

On Thursday last week, a federal grand jury returned a federal indictment against Mouser that he knowingly and willfully made the threat against the President of the United States.

Threatening the president is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine.

Mouser is on federal hold at the Sangamon County Jail.