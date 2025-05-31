Federal Prosecutors Ask For Prison, Defense Ask for Home Detention in Madigan Sentencing

The saga to convict and possibly imprison former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan may soon be drawing to a close.

Madigan, 82, and long-time confidant Michael McClain of Quincy were indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2024 in one of the largest and highest profile public corruption trials in the United States. The indictment came after over a decade of FBI and prosecutors investigating and digging for evidence against what the indictment called the “Madigan Machine.” On February 12, 2025, Madigan was convicted by a 12-person jury of conspiracy and bribery charges for using his official position to corruptly solicit and receive personal financial rewards for himself and his associates. A mistrial was declared in McClain’s case.

Madigan was ultimately convicted on 10 of 23 counts against him including: one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, four counts of using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activity, three counts of wire fraud, and two counts of bribery. The jury acquitted Madigan on four counts of using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activity, two bribery counts, and an attempted extortion count. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey declared a mistrial on six other counts for which the jury did not reach a unanimous verdict – one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of wire fraud, one count of bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count of using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activity.

The jury returned its verdicts against Madigan after a four-month trial in U.S. District Court in Chicago. According to multiple Chicago media outlets on May 30, 2025 and online federal documents, federal prosecutors are seeking a 12 1/2 year prison sentence and a $1.5 million fine for Madigan in the case. Madigan’s attorneys have asked for a sentence of 5 years of probation including 1 year of home detention and community service requirements. Madigan is due to be sentenced on June 13.