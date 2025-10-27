Federal, state, judiciary Democrat & Republican candidates filing for 2026 start today

Major party candidates for federal, state and judiciary positions begin their petition filing period today at the Illinois State Board of Elections in Springfield.

Today is the first day of the filing period for Democrats and Republicans seeking state and federal offices in Illinois. Candidates often arrive early at the MacArthur Boulevard location in hopes of getting the top position on the ballot for primaries in March.

The petition filing period starts today and ends on November 3. After petitions are turned in, there is a petition objection period that runs from November 3-10. “If someone believes that a certain candidate has not filed the required number of registered voter signatures on their petitions, they will file an objection. If they believe someone has not properly filed their paperwork, in other words, they haven’t included a required statement of economic interest or receipt for a statement of economic interest, they can file an objection,” said Matt Dietrich of the State Board of Elections to the Center Square.

The State Board of Elections rules on the objections, but appeals can last for months in court. Dietrich said appeals can even extend into the early voting period, causing problems for county clerks who prepare the ballots.

Independents and candidates from other parties do not have primaries and won’t begin collecting signatures until Feb. 25, 2026. Filing for these candidates is May 18-25, 2026.