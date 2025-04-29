Federal Trial for Cass County Farmer Set for Fall

By Gary Scott on April 29, 2025 at 10:50am

A nearly two-year old federal bank fraud case is heading to trial this Fall whether the defendant likes it or not.

42-year old Travis Murphy of Chandlerville and owner of Murphy Farms in Cass County is facing four

federal counts of bank fraud and one count of concealing assets on a federal bank statement. A federal

grand jury returned the indictment on the charges on June 6, 2023 in Springfield federal court. The

indictment alleges that Murphy, through the business Murphy Farms, devised a scheme to defraud United

Marine Bank and obtain its funds by making materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations,

and promises.

According to the indictment, Murphy obtained loans totaling over $8.4 million after submitting

documents that misrepresented his property values, crop holdings, and income. After obtaining the loans

and defaulting on payment, Murphy later sold collateral, being crops, outside of the agreement. Further,

Murphy reiterated the inflated value of his property on his petition when he filed for bankruptcy.

If convicted, Murphy faces a penalty of up to thirty years in prison on each bank fraud count and a

penalty of up to five years in prison on the bankruptcy fraud count. The charges also carry maximum fines

of up to $1,000,000 for each count of bank fraud and up to $250,000 for the bankruptcy fraud count.

On Monday in Urbana federal court, Judge Colin Bruce found Murphy to be obstructing justice by

refusing to participate in his case and by firing his defense attorney, further slowing things down. Judge

Bruce set a firm date for a trial for September 9th with no further continuances to be allowed. A new Final

Pretrial Conference will be set at a status hearing on May 12. Judge Bruce ruled that if Murphy continued

to not participate, he would be in violation of his bond and a warrant would be issued for his arrest. Bruce

also said if Murphy were unable to find new counsel by September 9th, the case would still proceed.

