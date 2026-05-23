Fellhauer Honored by Crimestoppers

By Gary Scott on May 23, 2026 at 2:06am

A long time local Crimestoppers board member has been honored for his work with the organization.

Brad Fellhauer is a member of the Morgan-Cass-Scott County Crimestoppers board.

He was honored this month as outstanding board member of the year.

Fellhauer was honored for his recruitment of fellow board members, plus personal and financial donations he has made.

He currently is recovering from heart surgery.

Fellhauer is a past president of Crimestoppers here. He and his wife Kim own and operate Kim’s Place.