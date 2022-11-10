Female Motorist Chased, Threatened With Firearm in Road Rage Incident

Jacksonville Police arrested a man at mid-day yesterday after a road rage incident.

Police dispatch received an initial call from a female motorist at 12:21PM on Wednesday from the 200 block of East Independence Avenue saying that she was being followed after her car was hit and she was threatened with a gun.

At 1:14PM, police pulled over a vehicle matching the caller’s description in the 200 block of West State Street and arrested the driver, 24 year old Charles A. Ruble of the 700 block of South Church Street for aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say they found a loaded firearm after searching Ruble’s vehicle.

Ruble was later booked into the Morgan County Jail, posted bond, and was released.