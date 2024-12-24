Ferguson Removed from Pittsfield Athletic Director/Football Head Coach Spots

By Benjamin Cox on December 24, 2024 at 5:17pm

The Pikeland School District has dismissed their football coach and athletic director.

The Pike Press reports that Pikeland School District #10’s Board of Education voted to dismiss Pittsfield High School Football Coach and Athletic Director Zach Fergson for the 2025-26 school year.

Ferguson will retain his high school physical education teaching position and varsity baseball coach position.

In a 4-3 vote on December 18th, the Pikeland School District received opposition to the decision from approximately 50 people in attendance at their board meeting, according to the report.

Ferguson, who is a Pittsfield High School alum, was hired away from Staunton in April 2021.

Reasons for Ferguson’s dismissal from the AD position and football program were not listed in the report.