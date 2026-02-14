Ferries in full operation after thaw

By Benjamin Cox on February 14, 2026 at 4:26pm

Ice on the area’s rivers appear to be gone and the Illinois and Mississippi River ferries are back in operation, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

In a “Ferry Update” posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the Kampsville, Brussels and Golden Eagle ferries are all open.

The ferries have been mostly closed since late January due to ice on the river making it too difficult for operations. Temperatures and zero degree wind chills delayed the thawing of the river.

Travelers along Illinois Route 100 should be able to use all three ferries until further notice.