Festival of Trees Virtual Auction Starts Today

The Festival of Trees starts Thursday, with a few new twists this year.

Pathway Services announced in late October that their annual Festival of Trees fundraiser will be a virtual event this year in order to comply with indoor gathering restrictions.

Pathway Executive Director Maryjane Million says all of the items can be viewed and inspected online just as one could in person in years past.

“Our webmaster has created a terrific online platform for us and each element will be able to be shown and then also enlarged so that the patrons can see what they look like and then bid on them. The unique thing about this event I think is we are going to be offering each of the categories on different days. So say for example, I don’t need a centerpiece this year but I really want a new tree, so we have certain dates for each one.”

The online auction runs from November 12th through the 23rd, with centerpieces on the block Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, wreathes beginning Sunday through Tuesday, and trees hit the auction block on Wednesday of next week, the 18th, running through the following Sunday, November 23rd.

Million says there is also a new category of item up for bid this time around.

“It also shows not only the types of elements that we have and in addition to the three normal types of items that we sell we are going to be offering crafts that are made by our individuals. They are beautiful Christmas ornaments, table top designs like Christmas trees,as well as this year, which is new, a six foot tall open tree shelf. So it’s shaped like a tree and there are shelves inside so people can display their favorite ornaments or Christmas or holiday decorations.”

All proceeds from the Festival of Trees will benefit the Pathway Partners Fund, which provides assistance for the unfunded needs of individuals served by Pathway such as clothing, medical expenses and entertainment.

Million says many individuals in their care do not have family that can help with those needs.

The Festival of Trees Virtual Auction can be accessed by going to PathwayServices.org. For additional information, you can also contact Pathway Services at 217-479-2300.