Few Added Details About the Chatham Tragedy

Few additional details have emerged surrounding the tragic accident in Chatham Monday that claimed the lives of four girls.

The identifies of the four were released yesterday. They involved an 18-year-old girl, two 7 year old girls and an 8 year old girl.

Chatham police and state police say 44-year-old Marianne Akers of Chatham left the roadway for no apparent reason, drove through a field, and into and through the YNOT After School Camp on Breckenridge Road.

Reports indicate the timing of the crash coincided with the after school program’s hours.

The State Journal Register reports today that Facebook posts indicate Akers was westbound on Walnut, and then left Walnut a substantial distance away from the building.

Security footage indicated the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed through a 78 acre farm field when it crashed into the building.

Police says Akers was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital after the accident. The reports indicate police are awaiting toxicology reports.

Chatham and several nearby communities are rallying around the Sangamon County community. School will be out except for grief counseling until Friday of this week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

