Few Details on Calhoun County Chase Incident From Monday

Few details have been released about a police pursuit through multiple counties involving multiple agencies in Calhoun County have been released since Monday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department issued a public notice on their social media page on Monday that their office had received multiple calls requesting additional information involving suspects involved in an incident that occurred in Brussels.

The notice said there was no imminent danger to the public and that there were no suspects at large connected to the unnamed incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that after viewing camera footage, there was only one suspect who was apprehended in the early morning hours on Monday with the assistance of a K9 Officer from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

The Calhoun News Herald reports that the incident began as as suspect fled a traffic stop in Jersey County and was last seen traveling through Hardin at a high rate of speed. Deputies are said to have lost sight of the vehicle, but later found an overturned vehicle matching the description in Brussels and were later able to locate the suspect.

Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington told the News Herald that more details will be issued in a press release soon.