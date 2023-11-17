Few Details Released in IL-125 Head-On Collision

One person was taken to a Springfield-area hospital after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Illinois Route 125 just northwest of Farmingdale.

According to an Illinois State Police report, at approximately 4:30 yesterday afternoon, troopers responded to Illinois Route 125 at Parkes Kinner Road, about a mile northwest of Farmingdale. According to the report, a green Ford Mustang convertible and a blue passenger car were traveling westbound on Illinois Route 125.

For unknown reasons, one of the vehicles swerved towards the south ditch and then swerved back onto the roadway striking the second vehicle. The State Police report did not identify which vehicle struck the other. One of the drivers was transported to a Springfield area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information on the incident is available.