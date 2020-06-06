Few Details Released on Winchester Shooting

The Illinois State Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating an afternoon shooting from Friday.

ISP Zone 4 Investigation was called to the scene of a shooting near the 100 block of High School Street in Winchester at approximately 2PM yesterday afternoon.

Shots were allegedly fired at a residence. Unofficial sources say that possible bullets struck a nearby house as a result of the incident, but this has not been confirmed by police.

At 2:56PM, ISP placed an all-points bulletin for police in the City of Jacksonville and Village of South Jacksonville to be on the look out for a silver 2007 Mazda sedan. According to West Central Dispatch blotter reports, the vehicle is owned by 19 year old Karley R Piper of the 100 block of High School Street in Winchester. As of 5:30PM yesterday, officials of the JPD and Village PD said they had made no contact with the suspects or the vehicle.

In a telephone conversation this morning with public information officers from the Illinois State Police, no further information about the incident had been released.

This is a developing story.