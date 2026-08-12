Fezler Named Teacher of the Year

By Gary Scott on August 12, 2026 at 11:20am

A Lincoln Grade School teacher has been named Jacksonville school district 117 teacher of the year.

The Jacksonville Education Association has honored Lincoln Grade School kindergarten teacher Karen Fezler as educator of the year.

Fezler is in her 14th year in the classroom. Fezler told the Jacksonville Journal Courier she was honored, and credited others with helping her along the way.

Lincoln paraprofessional Angela Workman received the district’s Excellence in Education Award.

Workman has been working for nearly four years.