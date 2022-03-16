Fifth Annual All In 4 IC Day of Giving Going on Today

Today, Illinois College is asking the community to wear and show their “True Blue.”

The 5th annual day of giving known as ALL IN 4 IC kicked off this morning. Last year, the college raised $400,000 for the IC Fund.

Illinois College Vice President of External Relations, Stephanie Chipman, says no matter the donation today, every gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar to go into the fund: “Every donation made today really has double the impact on this very special day. There is a lot going on on campus today. We’re having student events and faculty and staff events. Twyford’s Food Truck is going to be on campus, so we hope a lot of people stop by campus and join us to celebrate just how special Illinois College is and how important it is to support our students.”

Chipman says that the IC Fund pays for many student opportunities beyond what normal tuition pays for in the IC experience: “The tuition that students pay only covers about a third of the amazing experience that our Illinois College students receive. The tuition covers the basics. It helps keep our faculty teaching and helps keep our lights on, but the remainder of what makes Illinois College special and what makes the incredible experiences possible for students are supported by other things besides tuition. The IC fund is one of those annual things.”

Chipman says all digital forms of payment can be used via the “donate” button on the homepage today.

Chipman also encourages everyone far and wide to sport their Illinois College apparel for photos and post them across social media to show support for the annual day of giving.

For questions about giving to Illinois College, contact the Office of Development and Alumni Relations at 217-245-3046 or email development@ic.edu.