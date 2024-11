Today is the final day for nomination petitions to be turned in for the April 2025 Consolidated Elections.

Voters will have candidates for mayor and/or village president, village and/or city clerk, village and/or city clerk, and likely half of their public bodies for city council, board of trustees, and school board. Townships will also have supervisors, clerks, assessors, highway commissioners, and trustees. Community College District trustees will also be up for election in some locations.