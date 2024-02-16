Final AP Boys Poll Shows Local Teams Moving Up

The final AP Coaches poll for Boys’ Basketball was released on Thursday. A few area teams have moved up since the poll released back at mid-season in early January.

In 3A, Decatur-MacArthur (24-5, 13-0 in CS8 Conference) remained an honorable mention team, but gained a point since January with 4. The Generals are a #2 seed in the Lincoln Sectional and will play the winner of Decatur-Eisenhower vs. Bloomington on Wednesday to kick off the post season.

In 1A, West Central (28-3, 9-0 in the WIVC) moved up three notches to #4 compared to the poll in January. The Cougars captured the WIVC title this month. The rounded out their regular season with a win over Camp Point Central (20-8, 7-2 in West Central Conference) who slipped from #8 in the poll in January down to an Honorable Mention with a single vote in this final poll.

West Central received the #1 seed in the North Greene Sectional. They will begin their post season against I.S.D. on Monday night at home in the Liberty Regional.

Camp Point notched a #2 seed in the A-Town Sectional. Camp Point will face Sciota-West Prairie at home on Monday night in the Augusta-Southeastern Regional.

South County (23-8, 8-1 MSM Conference) received an Honorable Mention placement on the final poll, replacing fellow MSM Conference foe Calvary (21-9, 7-0 MSM Conference) who fell off the poll. Calvary has a game on the road in Pawnee tonight to decide the conference title. South County received a #4 seed at the North Greene Sectional, with Calvary receiving the #5 seed. South County will face Barry-Western at home on Monday night in the Liberty Regional. Calvary will face cross-town rival Springfield-Lutheran on Monday night at home as a part of the New Berlin Regional.