Final Arrest Made in Rolling Acres Armed Robbery

The final suspect in an armed robbery from January has been apprehended.

Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford says that 38 year old Ashton D. Haley of the 500 block of West Walnut Avenue is the final person of interest who has been arrested in connection to the incident that occurred on the evening of January 13th in the Rolling Acres Subdivision on East Morton Avenue. Haley remains held at the Morgan County Jail pending arraignment in court.

Officers determined at the time that the victim had been robbed of personal items and an undetermined amount of currency at gunpoint by 3 suspects inside of a vehicle.

40 year old Edith M. Schubert, 24 year old Lillian D. Gaines, and 38 year old Jonathan P. Parrish were all arrested in connection to the case over the last 2 ½ months.

Schubert and Parrish were arrested on January 24th. Schubert is next due in court on March 29th for a pre-trial conference. Parrish is next due in court on May 4th for a jury pre-trial conference.

Gaines was arrested on February 16th. She is next due in court on March 15th for a preliminary hearing.