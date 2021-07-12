Final Fulton County Prison Break Fugitive Recaptured

The Fulton County ESDA office says the final fugitive from last week’s Fulton County Jail prison break has been taken into custody.

36 year old Zachary Hart was taken into custody at 11:37AM on the railroad tracks, east of the Wee Ma Tuk entrance. Authorities said Hart was heading east in the direction of Canton on County 5 Highway, according to WEEK in Peoria.

U.S. Marshals were searching an area northwest of Cuba when a resident called in a sighting of Hart at 8:39PM Saturday. The resident was able to capture Hart on camera. Searches in that area came up empty. He was eventually caught on the railroad tracks outside of Canton without incident.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office thanked Canton Police, Lewistown Police, Farmington Police, and the Illinois State Police for their continued efforts to locate Hart after Wednesday night’s jailbreak.

Officials say no further information is available at this time.