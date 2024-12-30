Final Holiday Tournament Play

The Waverly Holiday Tournament heads into the final day with 6 upsets on the books, plus a battle between 1 and 2.

The day opens at 11 this morning with the second meeting of the year between 9th seeded Carrollton and number 14 North Greene. North Greene won the first meeting. WEAI will carry the game live starting about 10:45.

That will be followed by the 5th place finals between Triopia and Edinburg, and the third place game between West Central and South County.

Number 1 Auburn squares off against number 2 and unbeaten Routt at 6:30 tonight. Our pregame show starts about 6:05.

SHG heads to the third place game at 1:30 at the State Farm Classic at Illinois Wesleyan. Normal U High plays in the third place game in the small schools bracket at 10:30 this morning against El Paso.

Porta/AC plays in the third place game today at the Williamsville Tournament.

Pittsfield plays West Hancock for the title game at the Lady Tiger Classic in Beardstown. Elsewhere in the tournament, Rushville Industry meets South Fulton at 12 noon, West Central and Pleasant Hill/Western square off at 1:30. And, Brown County and Carrollton play for third place at 5:30 this evening.

The Illinois College women’s basketball team lost yesterday to Wisconsin Point in Tennessee 67-49. Tonight, the women play Marywood University in Tennessee, and the IC men play at Benedictine University in Northern Illinois.