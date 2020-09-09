Final Installment of Morgan County Property Taxes Due Tomorrow

Morgan County residents 2nd installment of property taxes is due tomorrow. Residents who deferred their first payment must have their taxes paid in full tomorrow otherwise they will accrue extra penalties and fees.

Morgan County Treasurer Kim Mitchell says there are still several ways to pay: “You can pay at your local banks, except for US Bank. We collect those payments on a daily basis and any of those payments here at the courthouse after they have been paid. You can also come up to the courthouse and pay in person in the Treasurer’s Office, but masks are required in the courthouse right now. There is a drop box. It’s very convenient. It’s on the north side of the courthouse. You can drop your payment in there. You can write on the outside of your envelope ‘Treasurer’s Office’ so we can get your payment. You can also pay online. There is a fee if you use a card. It’s 2.35% or $1 if you use an e-check. You can go to the Morgan County website and go to the Treasuer’s Page to find the link.”

Mitchell says that response rates from residents have been steady since the beginning of the month: “We ran a report a couple of weeks ago, and we were right on track. It’s very, very busy here this week. We have had a lot of people coming in. We have gotten a lot of collections from the banks, and we have a lot of mail. We are working very hand and long hours here to make sure that everyone’s taxes are entered so we can clear out their account for this year.”

The Treasuer’s Office is available to answer questions from 8:30 to 4:30 each day. You can call 217-243-4311 or email treasurer@morgancounty-il.com for more information or if you have questions.